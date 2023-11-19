National Bankshares Cuts Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Price Target to C$28.00

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$29.50 to C$28.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PAAS. Pi Financial cut their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$32.50 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Pan American Silver stock opened at C$19.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$20.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.29. Pan American Silver has a one year low of C$18.14 and a one year high of C$26.54. The stock has a market cap of C$7.16 billion, a PE ratio of -14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently -40.15%.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

