National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Receives $36.14 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.14.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NSA stock opened at $33.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.88. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $44.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 205.51%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 111.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 130,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 68,763 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 44.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 15,772 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.9% during the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 131,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,119 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 73.0 million rentable square feet.

