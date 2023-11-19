Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $305.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $242.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. TheStreet lowered Palo Alto Networks from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $276.58.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $247.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.96 billion, a PE ratio of 140.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.00. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $265.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total transaction of $10,613,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,797,458.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total transaction of $10,613,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,797,458.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 325 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.88, for a total value of $78,936.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,655,334.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,890 shares of company stock worth $42,637,820 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,239,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

