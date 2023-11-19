Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$9.25

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also commented on NXR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$9.92.
Nexus Industrial REIT Trading Up 1.9 %
Nexus Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0533 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Nexus Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.23%.
Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile
Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.
