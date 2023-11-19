NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.58-8.78 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.36-2.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.36 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $194.52 on Friday. NICE has a twelve month low of $149.54 and a twelve month high of $231.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.12. NICE had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $601.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $595.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NICE will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NICE shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NICE from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet lowered NICE from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. DA Davidson began coverage on NICE in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on NICE in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NICE from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $249.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. 63.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

