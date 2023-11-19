Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF) Short Interest Up 5.4% in October

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the October 15th total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Nighthawk Gold Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MIMZF opened at $0.27 on Friday. Nighthawk Gold has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.34.

About Nighthawk Gold

Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property that covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

