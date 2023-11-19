Niu Technologies (NIU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 20th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:NIU opened at $2.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.03 million, a PE ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.34. Niu Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $6.19.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NIU. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 1,264.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 7,397 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 164.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,677 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers RQi, NQi, MQi, SQi, UQi, and Gova series electric scooters and motorcycles; KQi series one kick-scooters; BQi series e-bikes; and Niu Aero Sports Bicycles. It also provides accessories and spare parts under the NIU brand name comprising scooter accessories, such as raincoats, gloves, knee pads, storage baskets and tail boxes, smart phone holders, backrests, and locks; lifestyle accessories, which includes T-shirts, coats, sweaters and hoodies, jeans, hats, bags, jewelry, notebook, badges, key chain, and mugs; and performance upgrade components that comprises of upgraded wheels, shock absorbers, brake calipers, and carbon fiber body panels.

