Norcros’ (NXR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Norcros (LON:NXR – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Norcros Trading Up 10.9 %

Norcros stock opened at GBX 178 ($2.19) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 147.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 159.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £158.90 million, a PE ratio of 936.84 and a beta of 1.38. Norcros has a 52 week low of GBX 134 ($1.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 227.76 ($2.80).

Norcros Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Norcros’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,263.16%.

Norcros Company Profile

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric and mixer showers, and accessories under the Triton brand; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves under the Vado brand; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand.

