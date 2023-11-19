Nordstrom (JWN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Nordstrom has set its FY24 guidance at $1.80-$2.20 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 46.55% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect Nordstrom to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nordstrom Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $15.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 83.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.98. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordstrom

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 422.22%.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Gemma Lionello sold 32,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $472,673.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,012.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Nordstrom by 315.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Nordstrom by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Nordstrom by 194.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JWN shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

