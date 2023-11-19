Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC decreased its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 20,217 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned 0.08% of Northern Trust worth $12,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 16,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Northern Trust by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 610.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 44,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Northern Trust

In other Northern Trust news, CFO Jason J. Tyler acquired 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.55 per share, with a total value of $87,142.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 41,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,520.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael O’grady purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.10 per share, with a total value of $1,302,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,307,612.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler purchased 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.55 per share, for a total transaction of $87,142.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,520.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 26,356 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,872. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.55.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NTRS opened at $75.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.09. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $62.44 and a 52-week high of $100.25.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 56.93%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

