Northland Capmk Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE)

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for FiscalNote in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 15th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.61) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.58). The consensus estimate for FiscalNote’s current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for FiscalNote’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

NOTE has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley began coverage on shares of FiscalNote in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research downgraded shares of FiscalNote from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of NOTE opened at $0.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $102.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.43. FiscalNote has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $6.87.

In related news, insider Tim Hwang sold 46,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $97,118.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,034,206 shares in the company, valued at $6,371,832.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 183,621 shares of company stock worth $405,351. 50.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FiscalNote by 379.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,505,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566,802 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in FiscalNote by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,495,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 344,609 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FiscalNote by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 707,438 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in FiscalNote by 252.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,094,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 784,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in FiscalNote by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

