Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $6,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 514.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,461,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085,365 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Novartis by 19.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,604,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,303 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 4.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,982,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,371,000 after acquiring an additional 279,999 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Novartis by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,609,000 after acquiring an additional 377,693 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Novartis by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,257,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,414,000 after acquiring an additional 83,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVS opened at $94.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $201.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.56. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.98 and a one year high of $105.61.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

