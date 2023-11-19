Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,916 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Nucor were worth $13,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Nucor by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Stock Up 1.2 %

NUE stock opened at $156.76 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $129.46 and a 12 month high of $182.68. The firm has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.56.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

