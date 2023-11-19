Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) and Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Head to Head Review

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) and Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Old Dominion Freight Line and Mullen Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old Dominion Freight Line 2 9 8 0 2.32 Mullen Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus target price of $393.58, suggesting a potential downside of 1.58%. Mullen Group has a consensus target price of $14.96, suggesting a potential upside of 65.35%. Given Mullen Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mullen Group is more favorable than Old Dominion Freight Line.

Dividends

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Old Dominion Freight Line pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Mullen Group pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.3%. Old Dominion Freight Line pays out 14.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mullen Group pays out 120.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Old Dominion Freight Line has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

72.1% of Old Dominion Freight Line shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of Mullen Group shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Old Dominion Freight Line shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Old Dominion Freight Line and Mullen Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Dominion Freight Line 21.16% 32.45% 24.72% Mullen Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Old Dominion Freight Line and Mullen Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Dominion Freight Line $6.26 billion 6.97 $1.38 billion $11.24 35.58 Mullen Group N/A N/A N/A $1.00 9.09

Old Dominion Freight Line has higher revenue and earnings than Mullen Group. Mullen Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Old Dominion Freight Line, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Old Dominion Freight Line beats Mullen Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. As of December 31, 2022, it owned and operated 11,274 tractors, 31,252 linehaul trailers, and 14,315 pickup and delivery trailers; 44 fleet maintenance centers; and 255 service centers. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Thomasville, North Carolina.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services. The Specialized & Industrial Services segment provides production services, well servicing, production fluid transportation, transportation of fluids for disposal, frac support, hydrovac excavation, and industrial cleaning and turnaround services; and specialized services comprising dredging and dewatering services, large diameter pipe stockpiling and stringing services, water management, environmental services, civil construction, municipal development and emergency services, hydrostatic testing services to the pipeline industry and midstream sector, and transporting of oversize and overweight shipments, as well as deals in original equipment manufacturer parts and services. This segment also offers drilling and drilling related services, consisting of transportation, handling, and storage of oilfield fluids, tubulars, and drilling mud; drilling rig relocation; general oilfield hauling; well disposal facility; core drilling; setting surface casing; and conductor pipe setting services. The U.S. & International Logistics segment provides logistics services through professional representatives and station agents. This segment also owns SilverExpress, a proprietary integrated transportation management platform. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Okotoks, Canada.

