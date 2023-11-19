Old National Bancorp (ONBPP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on February 20th

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd.
Old National Bancorp Stock Performance
Old National Bancorp stock opened at $23.41 on Friday. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.53 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.31.
Old National Bancorp Company Profile
