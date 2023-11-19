Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OPOF opened at $16.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.28. Old Point Financial has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $28.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.91 million for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 8.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 200,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,780,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Old Point Financial by 306.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 28,642 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Old Point Financial by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Old Point Financial by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Old Point Financial by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

