Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Old Point Financial Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OPOF opened at $16.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.28. Old Point Financial has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $28.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.
Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.91 million for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 8.82%.
Old Point Financial Company Profile
Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.
