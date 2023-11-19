OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $450.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.23 million. OneWater Marine had a positive return on equity of 13.60% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. OneWater Marine updated its FY 2024 guidance to $3.25-$3.75 EPS.

OneWater Marine Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ONEW opened at $26.08 on Friday. OneWater Marine has a twelve month low of $21.78 and a twelve month high of $39.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $411.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.72.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton purchased 2,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.47 per share, for a total transaction of $60,567.66. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 580,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,777,261.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in OneWater Marine by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 810,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,378,000 after buying an additional 31,524 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in OneWater Marine by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 546,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,820,000 after buying an additional 49,084 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in OneWater Marine by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 270,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,564,000 after buying an additional 6,980 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC grew its stake in OneWater Marine by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 264,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,569,000 after buying an additional 30,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in OneWater Marine by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 249,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,257,000 after buying an additional 35,200 shares during the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ONEW shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on OneWater Marine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered OneWater Marine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on OneWater Marine from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OneWater Marine has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ONEW

About OneWater Marine

(Get Free Report)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.