OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.25-$3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.34. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

OneWater Marine Stock Performance

Shares of ONEW opened at $26.08 on Friday. OneWater Marine has a 1 year low of $21.78 and a 1 year high of $39.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.43 and a 200-day moving average of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $411.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 2.52.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $450.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.23 million. OneWater Marine had a positive return on equity of 13.60% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ONEW. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at OneWater Marine

In other news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton acquired 2,378 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.47 per share, with a total value of $60,567.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 580,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,777,261.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of OneWater Marine

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in OneWater Marine by 12.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 408.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 350,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 490.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. 63.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

