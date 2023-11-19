Oxford Nanopore Technologies’ (ONT) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2023

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONTFree Report) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 350 ($4.30) to GBX 300 ($3.68) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.36) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 529 ($6.50) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Nanopore Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 392.80 ($4.82).

Check Out Our Latest Report on ONT

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ONT opened at GBX 199 ($2.44) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,326.67 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 206.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 229.02. Oxford Nanopore Technologies has a 12 month low of GBX 169.60 ($2.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 294.50 ($3.62).

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT)

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.