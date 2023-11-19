Oxford Nanopore Technologies’ (ONT) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 350 ($4.30) to GBX 300 ($3.68) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.36) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 529 ($6.50) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Nanopore Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 392.80 ($4.82).

Shares of ONT opened at GBX 199 ($2.44) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,326.67 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 206.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 229.02. Oxford Nanopore Technologies has a 12 month low of GBX 169.60 ($2.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 294.50 ($3.62).

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.

