Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $265.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $290.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $268.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $276.58.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $247.59 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $265.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.00. The company has a market capitalization of $76.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.68, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $499,820.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,151,613.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,419,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total transaction of $499,820.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 37,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,151,613.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,890 shares of company stock valued at $42,637,820 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.