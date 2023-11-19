Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,532,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 745,752 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.77% of Paramount Global worth $183,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARA. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 130.0% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the first quarter worth $35,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 61.3% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 65.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PARA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA opened at $13.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.76. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.24%.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

