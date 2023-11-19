Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after acquiring an additional 49,851 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Stock Up 0.9 %

PAYX stock opened at $117.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.86.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

