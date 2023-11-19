PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,176 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in PayPal were worth $4,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of PayPal by 90,307.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,985,785,000 after acquiring an additional 254,263,405 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,022,333,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,344,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 122.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on PYPL. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on PayPal from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.77.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $56.54 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

