PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

PEDEVCO Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PED stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. PEDEVCO has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $75.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Get PEDEVCO alerts:

About PEDEVCO

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.