PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PEDGet Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of PED stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. PEDEVCO has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $75.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.24.

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

