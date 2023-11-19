Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) EVP Sells $128,484.00 in Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $128,484.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,037 shares in the company, valued at $13,498,743.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Johanna Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 2nd, Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.82, for a total transaction of $142,692.00.
- On Friday, September 1st, Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.11, for a total transaction of $159,066.00.
Penumbra Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $226.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 219.72 and a beta of 0.58. Penumbra, Inc. has a one year low of $180.93 and a one year high of $348.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $223.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.82.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Penumbra from $320.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $351.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $390.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $370.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Penumbra from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.25.
Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.
