Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Receives $8.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.67.

WOOF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

WOOF opened at $3.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average is $6.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $12.57. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.30.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Petco Health and Wellness

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 607.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 61.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 1,396.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 1,254.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 14,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

