Post (NYSE:POST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.25, reports. Post had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion.
Post Price Performance
Shares of POST opened at $84.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.65. Post has a twelve month low of $78.85 and a twelve month high of $98.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.08.
Insider Buying and Selling at Post
In other Post news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $45,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,652.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have commented on POST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Post in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Post from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.57.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Post
About Post
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.
See Also
