Post (NYSE:POST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.25, reports. Post had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion.

Post Price Performance

Shares of POST opened at $84.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.65. Post has a twelve month low of $78.85 and a twelve month high of $98.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Post

In other Post news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $45,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,652.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Post during the third quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Post during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Post during the second quarter worth about $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Post during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Post during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on POST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Post in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Post from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.57.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

See Also

