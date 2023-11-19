Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 1,931 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TNL. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 5.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 59,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 0.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 820.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 14.1% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 2.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Travel + Leisure

In other news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 5,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $192,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,605 shares in the company, valued at $833,304.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $192,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,304.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total value of $31,767.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,369.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on TNL. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered Travel + Leisure from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Travel + Leisure from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Travel + Leisure from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Travel + Leisure Trading Up 0.2 %

TNL opened at $37.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.20. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $44.99.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.64 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.54%.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Further Reading

