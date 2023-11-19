Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) & NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE) Head-To-Head Analysis

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) and NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Public Service Enterprise Group and NorthWestern Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Public Service Enterprise Group 23.83% 12.20% 3.63% NorthWestern Energy Group 11.91% 6.62% 2.43%

Volatility and Risk

Public Service Enterprise Group has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NorthWestern Energy Group has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Public Service Enterprise Group pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. NorthWestern Energy Group pays an annual dividend of $2.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Public Service Enterprise Group pays out 40.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NorthWestern Energy Group pays out 85.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Public Service Enterprise Group has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years and NorthWestern Energy Group has raised its dividend for 19 consecutive years. NorthWestern Energy Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

72.3% of Public Service Enterprise Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of NorthWestern Energy Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Public Service Enterprise Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of NorthWestern Energy Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Public Service Enterprise Group and NorthWestern Energy Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Public Service Enterprise Group $9.80 billion 3.24 $1.03 billion $5.61 11.36 NorthWestern Energy Group $1.48 billion 2.12 $183.01 million $3.01 17.03

Public Service Enterprise Group has higher revenue and earnings than NorthWestern Energy Group. Public Service Enterprise Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NorthWestern Energy Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Public Service Enterprise Group and NorthWestern Energy Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Public Service Enterprise Group 0 4 6 0 2.60 NorthWestern Energy Group 2 3 3 0 2.13

Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus price target of $64.05, indicating a potential upside of 0.47%. NorthWestern Energy Group has a consensus price target of $52.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.40%. Given NorthWestern Energy Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NorthWestern Energy Group is more favorable than Public Service Enterprise Group.

Summary

Public Service Enterprise Group beats NorthWestern Energy Group on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs. As of December 31, 2022, it had electric transmission and distribution system of 25,000 circuit miles and 864,000 poles; 55 switching stations with an installed capacity of 39,653 megavolt-amperes (MVA), and 235 substations with an installed capacity of 9,735 MVA; four electric distribution headquarters and five electric sub-headquarters; and 18,000 miles of gas mains, 12 gas distribution headquarters, two sub-headquarters, and one meter shop, as well as 56 natural gas metering and regulating stations. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Newark, New Jersey.

About NorthWestern Energy Group

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities. The company operates 6,597 miles of electric transmission and 18,534 miles of electric distribution lines with approximately 121 transmission and distribution substations; and 2,235 miles of natural gas transmission and 5,099 miles of natural gas distribution lines with approximately 135 city gate stations in Montana. It also operates 1,308 miles of electric transmission and 2,342 miles of electric distribution lines in South Dakota with approximately 121 transmission and distribution substations; and 55 miles of natural gas transmission and 2,545 miles of natural gas distribution lines in South Dakota and Nebraska. The company provides electricity and/or natural gas to approximately 764,200 customers in Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Yellowstone National Park. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

