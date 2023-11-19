Pyxis Tankers (PXS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 20th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pyxis Tankers Price Performance

PXS opened at $3.99 on Friday. Pyxis Tankers has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $6.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $42.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.19.

Get Pyxis Tankers alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pyxis Tankers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pyxis Tankers by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Pyxis Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Pyxis Tankers by 92,366.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 38,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Pyxis Tankers by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.