Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for CAE Inc. Cut by Analyst (TSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of CAE in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 14th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CAE. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut their price target on CAE from C$38.00 to C$36.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.15.

Shares of CAE opened at C$28.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.11. CAE has a 12-month low of C$25.44 and a 12-month high of C$33.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.38. The stock has a market cap of C$9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.97.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

