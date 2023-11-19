Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for Premium Brands Holdings Co. Issued By Cormark (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Premium Brands in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 15th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.38. The consensus estimate for Premium Brands’ current full-year earnings is $5.72 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Premium Brands from C$124.00 to C$117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins lowered their target price on Premium Brands from C$124.00 to C$110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Premium Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$111.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Premium Brands from C$129.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Premium Brands from C$117.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$116.33.

Shares of PBH opened at C$92.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.95, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.44. Premium Brands has a one year low of C$79.00 and a one year high of C$113.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$94.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$100.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Premium Brands’s payout ratio is 120.78%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.

