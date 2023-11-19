Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Increased by Analyst

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright boosted their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report issued on Thursday, November 16th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Colonnese now expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bitdeer Technologies Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Bitdeer Technologies Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Shares of BTDR opened at $4.00 on Friday. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $14.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.68. The stock has a market cap of $445.16 million, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTDR. SC CHINA HOLDING Ltd acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,242,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth $14,291,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter worth $6,444,000. EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,444,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at about $2,803,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

