QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 450 ($5.53) target price on the stock.

QQ has been the topic of several other reports. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.16) price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 450.40 ($5.53).

Shares of LON:QQ opened at GBX 322 ($3.95) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 329.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 340.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.15. QinetiQ Group has a one year low of GBX 296 ($3.64) and a one year high of GBX 382.40 ($4.70). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 1,238.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. QinetiQ Group’s payout ratio is 3,076.92%.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

