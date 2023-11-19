Rajeev Bashyam Rajan Sells 205 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total transaction of $38,189.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 149,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,776,956.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rajeev Bashyam Rajan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Tuesday, November 14th, Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 1,305 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total transaction of $241,385.85.

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 2,214 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $420,660.00.

On Monday, August 21st, Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 3,114 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.35, for a total transaction of $574,065.90.

Atlassian Price Performance

TEAM opened at $184.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.38 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.43. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $113.86 and a 52-week high of $215.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.19.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Atlassian

About Atlassian

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.