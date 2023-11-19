Rajeev Bashyam Rajan Sells 205 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total transaction of $38,189.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 149,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,776,956.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Rajeev Bashyam Rajan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 14th, Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 1,305 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total transaction of $241,385.85.
- On Wednesday, August 23rd, Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 2,214 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $420,660.00.
- On Monday, August 21st, Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 3,114 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.35, for a total transaction of $574,065.90.
Atlassian Price Performance
TEAM opened at $184.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.38 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.43. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $113.86 and a 52-week high of $215.77.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.19.
About Atlassian
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.
