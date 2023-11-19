Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Receives $135.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $135.33.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company.
NYSE RL opened at $121.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ralph Lauren has a 52 week low of $100.35 and a 52 week high of $135.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41.
Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.
Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.
