Raymond James Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ECN Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now expects that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for ECN Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares downgraded shares of ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Securities decreased their target price on ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial cut ECN Capital from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.60 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ECN Capital from C$3.50 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.78.

ECN Capital Price Performance

ECN stock opened at C$2.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 709.37, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 9.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.61. ECN Capital has a one year low of C$1.65 and a one year high of C$3.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$586.59 million, a PE ratio of -7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.15.

ECN Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.79%.

Insider Transactions at ECN Capital

In other news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$523,725.00. Insiders bought a total of 750,000 shares of company stock worth $1,656,475 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

