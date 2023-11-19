Raymond James Comments on Calibre Mining Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:CXB)

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Calibre Mining in a report issued on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Calibre Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share.

Calibre Mining Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CXB opened at C$1.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$584.21 million, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 2.43. Calibre Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.73 and a 52 week high of C$1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.78.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Eastern Borosi Gold-Silver project located in northeastern Nicaragua.

Further Reading

