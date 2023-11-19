Raymond James Comments on Neo Performance Materials Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (TSE:NEO)

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Neo Performance Materials in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Neo Performance Materials’ current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

NEO opened at C$6.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$291.85 million, a P/E ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.20. Neo Performance Materials has a twelve month low of C$6.70 and a twelve month high of C$12.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Neo Performance Materials’s payout ratio is -83.33%.

In other Neo Performance Materials news, Director Rahim Suleman acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$103,350.00. In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Baksh purchased 10,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,807.25. Also, Director Rahim Suleman purchased 15,000 shares of Neo Performance Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.89 per share, with a total value of C$103,350.00. Corporate insiders own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

