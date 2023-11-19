Raymond James Trims True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Target Price to C$1.75

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares lowered True North Commercial REIT from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. CIBC cut their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$1.75 to C$1.25 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE:TNT.UN opened at C$1.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$122.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.51. True North Commercial REIT has a 12-month low of C$1.10 and a 12-month high of C$6.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.0248 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -428.57%.

About True North Commercial REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

