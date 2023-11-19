Record plc (REC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

Record plc (LON:REC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Record Stock Down 4.0 %
Record stock opened at GBX 67.60 ($0.83) on Friday. Record has a fifty-two week low of GBX 61.60 ($0.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 102 ($1.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 3.79. The company has a market capitalization of £134.56 million, a P/E ratio of 1,126.67 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 72.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 81.15.
Record Company Profile
