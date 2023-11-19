Record plc (REC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

Record plc (LON:REC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Record Stock Down 4.0 %

Record stock opened at GBX 67.60 ($0.83) on Friday. Record has a fifty-two week low of GBX 61.60 ($0.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 102 ($1.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 3.79. The company has a market capitalization of £134.56 million, a P/E ratio of 1,126.67 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 72.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 81.15.

Record Company Profile

See Also

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency and derivative management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. It offers asset management services; derivatives, such as options, futures, cross-currency, and total-return swaps; fixed income instruments, including bonds and loans; ancillary services including cash and liquidity management, collateral management, and derivatives overlays.

