Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Insider Sells £10,089 in Stock

Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Free Report) insider Barbara Richmond sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 531 ($6.52), for a total transaction of £10,089 ($12,389.78).

Redrow Stock Performance

Shares of RDW stock opened at GBX 537.50 ($6.60) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 493.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 488.99. Redrow plc has a one year low of GBX 423.63 ($5.20) and a one year high of GBX 558.50 ($6.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 590.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.66.

Get Redrow alerts:

Redrow Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a GBX 20 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This is an increase from Redrow’s previous dividend of $10.00. Redrow’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,296.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 843 ($10.35) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 613.25 ($7.53).

Check Out Our Latest Report on Redrow

Redrow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquires, develops, and resells land; develops and sells residential housing properties; and business park maintenance services. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.