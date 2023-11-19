Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Receives $165.91 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $165.91.

RGA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Up 0.6 %

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $158.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.86. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1 year low of $120.99 and a 1 year high of $163.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 24.15%.

Insider Activity at Reinsurance Group of America

In related news, EVP Ronald Herrmann sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $82,135.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.7% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.4% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.7% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

