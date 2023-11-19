Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $189.55.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RGEN shares. Stephens upped their price target on Repligen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Repligen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Repligen from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Repligen from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Repligen stock opened at $150.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.55. Repligen has a 1 year low of $110.45 and a 1 year high of $200.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.06.
Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.68 million. Repligen had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Repligen will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.
Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.
