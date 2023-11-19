Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Eneti Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:NETI)

Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Eneti in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 14th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.14). The consensus estimate for Eneti’s current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Eneti’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Eneti from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Eneti Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NETI opened at $10.14 on Friday. Eneti has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $13.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $391.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.69.

Eneti Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eneti

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eneti in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,536,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eneti in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,563,000. F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eneti in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,553,000. Price Jennifer C. purchased a new position in shares of Eneti in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,553,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Eneti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,710,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

About Eneti

Eneti Inc engages in offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy businesses. It owns and operates five wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc and changed its name to Eneti Inc in February 2021. Eneti Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

Featured Articles

