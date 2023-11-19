Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HOWL)

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.01) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.04). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Werewolf Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.16) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Werewolf Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.99) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.81) EPS.

Separately, Wedbush started coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Werewolf Therapeutics Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ HOWL opened at $2.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 9.82, a current ratio of 9.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $82.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.19. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $4.57.

Institutional Trading of Werewolf Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,283,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 7,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

