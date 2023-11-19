Research Analysts Set Expectations for Elutia Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ELUT)

Elutia Inc. (NASDAQ:ELUT – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Elutia in a report issued on Tuesday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.89) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.13). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Elutia’s current full-year earnings is ($2.13) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Elutia’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.36) EPS.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Elutia in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ ELUT opened at $1.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.38. The firm has a market cap of $26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of -0.02. Elutia has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $8.28.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prosight Management LP grew its stake in shares of Elutia by 6.2% during the first quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 196,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 11,429 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elutia in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Elutia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Elutia by 393.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 55,457 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Elutia by 175.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 38,500 shares during the period. 18.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elutia Inc, a commercial-stage company, engages in developing and commercializing drug-eluting biomatrix technology to enhance surgical outcomes. It offers CanGaroo Envelope, which is used for the stabilization of implantable cardiac devices, such as pacemakers and defibrillators. The company also engages in the development of CanGaroo RM for delivery directly to the surgical site.

