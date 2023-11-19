Research Analysts Set Expectations for Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 14th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Colonnese now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.38). HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating and a $2.75 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hut 8 Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Hut 8 Mining’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research report on Wednesday.

HUT stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.96 and a quick ratio of 6.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 4.45. Hut 8 Mining has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $4.55.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. It provides computing power to the mining pools in exchange for digital assets. The company serve commercial customers across various industries, including financial, healthcare, government, and those in the growing digital asset, Blockchain, gaming, virtual effects, and Web 3.0 space.

