Reviewing Cofinimmo (OTCMKTS:CFMOF) & Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR)

Cofinimmo (OTCMKTS:CFMOF – Get Free Report) and Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cofinimmo and Medalist Diversified REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cofinimmo 1 2 1 0 2.00 Medalist Diversified REIT 0 0 1 0 3.00

Medalist Diversified REIT has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 92.31%. Given Medalist Diversified REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Medalist Diversified REIT is more favorable than Cofinimmo.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cofinimmo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Medalist Diversified REIT $11.09 million 1.04 -$4.77 million ($1.83) -2.84

This table compares Cofinimmo and Medalist Diversified REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Cofinimmo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Medalist Diversified REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Cofinimmo and Medalist Diversified REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cofinimmo N/A N/A N/A Medalist Diversified REIT -49.04% -21.70% -4.19%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.2% of Medalist Diversified REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of Medalist Diversified REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Medalist Diversified REIT beats Cofinimmo on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cofinimmo

Cofinimmo has been acquiring, developing and managing rental properties for almost 40 years. The company has a portfolio spread across Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Finland, Ireland, Italy and the United Kingdom, with a value of approximately 6.3 billion EUR. Responding to societal changes, Cofinimmo's mission is to provide high-quality care, living, and working spaces to partner-tenants that directly benefit their occupants. 'Caring, Living and Working – Together in Real Estate' is the expression of this mission. Thanks to its expertise, Cofinimmo has built up a healthcare real estate portfolio of approximately 4.7 billion EUR in Europe. As an independent company applying the highest standards of corporate governance and sustainability, Cofinimmo offers tenant services and manages its portfolio through a team of approximately 160 employees in Brussels, Paris, Breda, Frankfurt and Madrid. Cofinimmo is listed on Euronext Brussels (BEL20) and benefits from the REIT system in Belgium (RREC), France (SIIC) and the Netherlands (FBI). Its activities are supervised by the Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA), the Belgian regulator.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns. Medalist utilizes a rigorous, consistent and replicable process for sourcing and conducting due diligence of acquisitions.

