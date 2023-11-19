Reviewing Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI) and SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Free Report) and SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Digihost Technology has a beta of 6.59, indicating that its share price is 559% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SoFi Technologies has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Digihost Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Digihost Technology and SoFi Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digihost Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A SoFi Technologies 2 10 4 0 2.13

Profitability

SoFi Technologies has a consensus target price of $8.84, indicating a potential upside of 29.48%. Given SoFi Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SoFi Technologies is more favorable than Digihost Technology.

This table compares Digihost Technology and SoFi Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digihost Technology -104.74% -36.51% -28.99% SoFi Technologies -20.31% -2.92% -0.64%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.9% of Digihost Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.1% of SoFi Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of SoFi Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Digihost Technology and SoFi Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digihost Technology $24.19 million 1.54 $4.33 million ($0.80) -1.62 SoFi Technologies $1.57 billion 4.12 -$320.41 million ($0.45) -15.18

Digihost Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SoFi Technologies. SoFi Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Digihost Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SoFi Technologies beats Digihost Technology on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digihost Technology

(Get Free Report)

Digihost Technology Inc. operates as a blockchain technology company focuses on the blockchain industry in the United States. The company mines for cryptocurrency. Digihost Technology Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services. The company also operates Galileo, a technology platform that offers services to financial and non-financial institutions and brokerage services, as well as Technisys, a cloud-native digital and core banking platform with financial services customers. In addition, it offers checking and savings accounts; debit cards; and cash management products. Further, the company provides SoFi Invest, a mobile investment platform that provide its members access to trading and advisory solutions, such as active investing, robo-advisory, and digital assets accounts. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Digihost Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digihost Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.